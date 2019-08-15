Dock Street Asset Management Lifted Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $627,395; Mak Capital One Has Trimmed Its Agilysys (AGYS) Holding as Valuation Rose

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $149.41. About 8.78 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 3.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.87 million, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $643.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.2. About 76,261 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 5,949 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv reported 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 36,075 shares. Sg Americas Lc stated it has 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0% or 9,923 shares. Mak Capital One Ltd Liability Co has 2.07M shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 1.20 million shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.1% or 240,627 shares. 22,505 are held by Rbf Lc. G2 Invest Partners Mgmt reported 311,512 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Legal General Gru Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 40,725 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 0% stake. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 116,004 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 25,955 were reported by Albert D Mason Inc.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 23 sales for $10.12 million activity. 11,000 shares were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH, worth $270,490.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $292.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci (NYSE:MSCI) by 3,651 shares to 57,819 shares, valued at $11.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 6,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,487 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV).