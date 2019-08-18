Dock Street Asset Management Increases Stake in Nvidia (NVDA); Shareholder Miller Howard Investments Increased Fedex Com (FDX) Stake

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38M shares traded or 146.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 116.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 43,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 80,315 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57M, up from 37,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.32M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/03/2018 – Napa Vlley Rgstr: Napa purveyor of heirloom beans drops FedEx due to its NRA ties; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $7.59; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 20/03/2018 – azfamily 3TV CBS 5: #BREAKING: New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center; 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 0.38% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 25,164 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Alta Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 64,656 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. The California-based Private Ocean Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 495,714 are owned by Proshare Advsrs Llc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.18% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 2,588 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 634,611 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie stated it has 4,670 shares. 1.34M were accumulated by Generation Invest Limited Liability Partnership. Keybank Association Oh has 5,693 shares. Texas Yale Corp holds 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 7,520 shares. Regal Investment Limited Liability Co, Michigan-based fund reported 4,537 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 1,421 shares in its portfolio. Agf America Inc invested 0.61% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $292.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,739 shares to 82,890 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) by 3,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,046 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aegon N V Ny Registry Shs (NYSE:AEG) by 5.81 million shares to 537,606 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep Ltd (NYSE:MPLX) by 449,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp Com (NASDAQ:SABR).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.