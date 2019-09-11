Dock Street Asset Management Holds Position in Nvidia (NVDA); As Rogers Communications (RCI) Market Value Rose, Holder Scotia Capital Has Cut Its Stake by $3.60 Million

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $184.34. About 7.45 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 67,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.02M, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 262,528 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 33,098 shares to 42,905 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 17,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $522.68M for 12.48 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Com owns 962,731 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 2.67M shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 5,862 shares. Td Asset Inc holds 1.04% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 12.64 million shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 227 shares. Willis Investment Counsel holds 1.55% or 359,615 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 2,133 shares. Citigroup holds 0.07% or 1.32M shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 3.76M shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Scotia Capital holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 1.71M shares. Natixis invested in 0.08% or 240,195 shares. Intact Inc holds 1.19% or 463,430 shares in its portfolio. Pcj Invest Counsel reported 2.23% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI).

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Rogers Disappointed by CRTC Decision on Final Broadband Wholesale Rates – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rogers Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Q2 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rogers Communications: Is Its Wireless Business Decelerating? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers launches bilingual Ignite TV in New Brunswick – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il has 0.24% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 11,330 shares. Swedbank holds 2.42 million shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Company reported 1,621 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 1.97 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.52% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Arcadia Investment Mi has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0.19% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited Liability has 63 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 0.34% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Jennison Assocs Lc owns 7.86 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 2.39 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Pnc Fin Serv Gru reported 118,991 shares stake. Meridian owns 13,746 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 5,055 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $292.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) by 3,738 shares to 44,046 shares, valued at $11.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci (NYSE:MSCI) by 3,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,819 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Factors Led To A 35% Decline In Nvidia’s Stock Price Over The Last 12 Months? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Nvidia’s Newest Competitor Is One Of Trump’s Biggest Foes – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMD Stock Looks Financially Inferior to Its Rivals – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Mega-Cap Tech Stocks on a Rebound Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.