Dock Street Asset Management Holds Holding in Nvidia (NVDA); As Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Share Value Declined, Holder Markston International Increased Position

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 14,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 501,033 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03M, up from 486,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRAD; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages’ of preparing Fox bid; 21/05/2018 – U.K. TO ALLOW REPRESENTATIONS UNTIL MAY 24 ON SKY/COMCAST DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investme; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS’ PROPOSED NOTES ISSUANCE; 01/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Value Cuts PNC, Buys More Comcast; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: (AP) U.S. media company Comcast launches 22 billion pound ($30 billion) bid for Sky in move that; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EU REGULATORS ON SKY: ROBERTS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Sky TV Bid Belies a Shift Away From Video in the U.S

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 490 shares to 10,883 shares, valued at $12.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 11,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,972 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthcare Cap owns 224 shares. Personal Cap Corp has invested 0.57% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.72% or 892,626 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa owns 119,591 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Goodnow Investment Group Llc holds 0.93% or 168,740 shares in its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability invested 0.81% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Covington Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 4,783 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 7,019 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 11,410 shares stake. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.53% or 191,411 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Td Asset Incorporated owns 4.68M shares. Sol Capital Mngmt has invested 0.72% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Eastern Bancorp accumulated 307,204 shares. King Wealth has 6,450 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $292.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1,750 shares to 1,562 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,819 shares, and cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ).

