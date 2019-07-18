Dock Street Asset Management Holding In Nvidia (NVDA) Was Raised; Beech Hill Advisors Increases Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $170.18. About 9.58 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 117.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 56,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,960 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, up from 47,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 5.52 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $10.73M was sold by MERLO LARRY J. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm has 0.26% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 19,820 shares. Gyroscope Management Group Lc owns 125,799 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors reported 0.47% stake. Korea-based Pension Serv has invested 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rodgers Brothers stated it has 23,268 shares. Hallmark Mngmt invested 1.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Waddell Reed Inc owns 901,722 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Summit Wealth Advsrs Lc stated it has 63,018 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management stated it has 94,919 shares. Lord Abbett And Comm Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 758,146 shares in its portfolio. 7,525 were accumulated by Savant Ltd Liability Corporation. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 336,433 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.22% or 355,143 shares.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,585 shares to 37,183 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 51,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,350 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $292.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 883 shares to 16,819 shares, valued at $29.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 3,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,213 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Cl C (Google).