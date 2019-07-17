Dock Street Asset Management Has Upped Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by $627,395 as Share Value Rose; Coatue Management Upped Its Adobe (ADBE) Position

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $167.08. About 8.29M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 184.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $555.77 million, up from 733,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.84M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 32,828 shares to 17,918 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 622,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26M shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. Shares for $10.19 million were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. The insider Lewnes Ann sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480. $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. The insider Morris Donna sold $3.45M. 25,000 shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay, worth $6.00 million on Wednesday, January 30.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $292.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 6,223 shares to 122,487 shares, valued at $19.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings by 355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,470 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Research (NYSE:FDS).

