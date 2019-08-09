Dock Street Asset Management Has Upped Its Position in Nvidia (NVDA) by $627,395 as Share Value Declined; Gardner Russo & Gardner Trimmed American Express (AXP) Position by $2.06 Million; Stock Price Rose

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 18,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 144,814 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.83 million, down from 163,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $125.29. About 2.88 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $158.26. About 7.73M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na has 0.09% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,991 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.18 million shares. Peoples Fincl, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,364 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd has 0.01% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 28,874 are owned by Hl Fin Ltd. Pennsylvania-based Cordasco has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 2,562 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Lp accumulated 0.07% or 6,064 shares. Atlantic Union State Bank Corporation invested 1.09% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Guardian Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 26,782 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc accumulated 772 shares. Delta Asset Limited Co Tn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,447 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.34% or 19,419 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Com holds 0.07% or 79,037 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Gru Lc has 1.17% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 268,960 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 15.06 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Patten Tn has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,700 shares. Mycio Wealth Lc has invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd has 0.17% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 9,886 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 106 shares. Van Eck Associate stated it has 0.3% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Insur Tx owns 40,450 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited invested in 0.38% or 25,164 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Diversified Tru Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 6,494 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability holds 13,351 shares. Evercore Wealth Llc has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,699 shares. 7.06 million are held by Invesco Ltd. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 1.36M shares. 6,565 are held by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Philadelphia Trust holds 1.47% or 92,605 shares in its portfolio.