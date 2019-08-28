Dock Street Asset Management Has Upped Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) as Valuation Declined; Southport Management Has Raised Stake in Encana (ECA) by $181.00 Million

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $160.69. About 1.41 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $4.415. About 2.12M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $292.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 3,603 shares to 70,213 shares, valued at $16.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 1,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,828 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Cl C (Google).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability owns 2,090 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk has invested 0.56% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). West Oak Capital Lc has 9,488 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset has 37,965 shares. 446,709 were reported by Fil Ltd. Marathon Trading Inv Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 86,804 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.12% or 1,406 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 368,510 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co stated it has 0.36% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.68% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 116,363 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 2,351 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.29% or 199,558 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs owns 3.14M shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. 106 are held by Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability.