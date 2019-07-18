Dock Street Asset Management Has Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Increased Position in Fedex (FDX)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 3,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,213 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.53 million, down from 73,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $276.78. About 2.07M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 36.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 2,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,888 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 5,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $165.38. About 1.44 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 12/04/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Names Hannah Elliott as New Juror; 30/05/2018 – ABC 36 News: BREAKING: Explosion reported at Lexington FedEx distribution center; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 16/03/2018 – The “FedEx Junior Business Challenge” Returns For its Second Season on the PGA TOUR

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.02 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,275 shares. Strategic Fincl Ser owns 1,000 shares. New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe Com Limited Liability Com has invested 0.24% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Mercantile Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 8,732 shares. Sumitomo Life holds 1.05% or 33,140 shares. Accuvest Advisors holds 0.51% or 4,021 shares in its portfolio. Navellier And Assoc reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 105,500 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3.23M shares. Moreover, Boston Research Mngmt has 2.7% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 27,537 shares. Brookstone Mgmt accumulated 5,692 shares. Dana Advsr accumulated 169,754 shares. Nomura Incorporated stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). St Germain D J reported 0.04% stake.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78 million and $241.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 4,020 shares to 110,543 shares, valued at $10.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.27% or 20,950 shares. Country Tru Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 51 shares. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 12,702 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc invested in 178 shares or 0% of the stock. Letko Brosseau has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 1.74% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 6,103 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 163,503 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Bancorp holds 1.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 19,180 shares. Jacobs Com Ca holds 10,615 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Webster Comml Bank N A reported 0.07% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Teacher Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 102,193 shares. Caprock Gru reported 7,914 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. First Citizens Bankshares And Tru has 0.06% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).