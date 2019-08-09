Dock Street Asset Management Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Position by $484,056; Stock Rose; Ciena (CIEN) Holder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreased Its Stake by $3.74 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 101,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.01M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 1.75 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 2,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 62,177 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.36M, down from 65,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $552.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $190.16. About 12.55M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg’s Personal Data Sold to Cambridge; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says most of its users “could” have had their profile data scraped by third parties; 22/05/2018 – THERE ARE IMPORTANT ELECTIONS GLOBALLY IN COMING 18 MONTHS-ZUCKERBERG; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $11,966 MLN VS $8,032 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has not fully answered questions on data privacy -UK lawmakers; 24/04/2018 – Academic behind Facebook scandal says it’s ‘unlikely’ data was used to help Trump campaign; 22/03/2018 – LIVE now on @CNBC: Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg joins @JBoorstin now for an exclusive interview. Watch on CNBC TV and; 08/04/2018 – Facebook Suspends Another Data Analytics Company: Report — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – UN investigators cite Facebook role in Myanmar crisis

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: LN,MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Instagram test will hide like count – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FB vs. ETSY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64 billion for 24.51 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 102,423 shares for 3.9% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Com has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 38,618 are held by Sarasin And Partners Llp. Pacific Glob Inv, California-based fund reported 18,012 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii reported 30,272 shares. Granite Prtn Limited Liability reported 0.8% stake. 16.80 million were reported by Morgan Stanley. Matthew 25 Corp accumulated 93,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 134,249 shares. Alta Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tanaka Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.48% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tuttle Tactical holds 20,342 shares. Hillhouse Capital Mngmt Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 305,197 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.39% or 38,079 shares in its portfolio.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Banks Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 148,364 shares to 421,588 shares, valued at $10.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kratos Defense And Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 584,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Svmk Inc.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jisc Bolsters Network to Support UKâ€™s Research & Education Sector – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Ciena Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CIEN) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northwest Colorado Council of Governments and Ciena Improve Broadband Access for More Than 230000 Residents – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.