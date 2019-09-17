Dock Street Asset Management Has Trimmed By $596,295 Its Amazon (AMZN) Position; Invitation Homes (INVH) Shorts Up By 2.02%

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased Amazon (AMZN) stake by 1.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 315 shares as Amazon (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Dock Street Asset Management Inc holds 16,504 shares with $31.25M value, down from 16,819 last quarter. Amazon now has $901.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 1.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud business is now releasing numbers that show something important about its customer base: loyalty; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 09/05/2018 – Sears Deepens Amazon Tie-Up With Tire-Installation Partnership; 05/03/2018 – Sources tell the Journal that while a final product could include an Amazon-branded account, it would not involve Amazon becoming a bank; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of cloud contract decision; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Wilson: Florida Congressional Delegation Sends Letter in Support of a Tri-County Bid to Bring Amazon to the Sunshine State; 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces Micro Excelerite® Capsules now on Amazon.com

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) had an increase of 2.02% in short interest. INVH’s SI was 16.30 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.02% from 15.98M shares previously. With 4.22 million avg volume, 4 days are for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)’s short sellers to cover INVH’s short positions. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.49. About 3.03M shares traded. Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has risen 19.49% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical INVH News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes; 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 29C; 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES INC QTRLY AFFO SHR $0.24; 14/05/2018 – Invitation Homes 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES INC QTRLY FFO SHR $0.23; 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Invitation Homes 2018-SFR2; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Invitation Homes 2018-SFR2 Trust; 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES – MERGER INTEGRATION REMAINS ON TRACK; CONTINUES TO EXPECT $45 – $50 MLN OF ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES BY MID-2019; 14/05/2018 – Invitation Homes Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.13-$1.21

Invitation Homes Inc. engages on owning, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family residential properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.32 billion. It has approximately 50,000 homes for lease in 13 markets. It has a 178.06 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Invitation Homes to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s 2019 Global Real Estate Conference – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Invitation Homes’s (NYSE:INVH) 22% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Invitation Homes Inc.’s (NYSE:INVH) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Invitation Homes Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:INVH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Invitation Homes Inc. Common Stock has $3000 highest and $2700 lowest target. $28.83’s average target is 1.19% above currents $28.49 stock price. Invitation Homes Inc. Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform” on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Evercore. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Evercore given on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.05 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2253.89’s average target is 23.67% above currents $1822.55 stock price. Amazon had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, March 21. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $2450 target. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. M Partners reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $260000 target in Tuesday, September 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 4.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 41,300 shares. 2,104 are held by Hanseatic Management Inc. Bailard reported 4,722 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 5,210 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Dumont And Blake Inv Llc holds 0.73% or 923 shares. Leavell Inv Inc has invested 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Piedmont Inv Advsrs has invested 3.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Co reported 777 shares stake. Tctc Lc holds 0.57% or 5,539 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Capital reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 140,500 were reported by First Republic. Bokf Na invested in 1.09% or 24,051 shares. B And T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt reported 1.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Firsthand Mgmt Inc accumulated 4,000 shares. Bainco Invsts has invested 2.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).