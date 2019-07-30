Dock Street Asset Management Has Trimmed Amazon (AMZN) Stake; Guardian Capital LP Raised Celestica (CLS) Stake By $4.78 Million

Guardian Capital Lp increased Celestica Inc (CLS) stake by 10.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp acquired 597,782 shares as Celestica Inc (CLS)’s stock declined 18.28%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 6.07M shares with $51.37 million value, up from 5.48M last quarter. Celestica Inc now has $919.47 million valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 480,255 shares traded or 24.69% up from the average. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 41.19% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased Amazon (AMZN) stake by 4.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 883 shares as Amazon (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Dock Street Asset Management Inc holds 16,819 shares with $29.95M value, down from 17,702 last quarter. Amazon now has $946.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.49M shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Criticism After Aide Denies Policy Changes; 11/04/2018 – Amazon and HP Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings in the Computer Industry, According to Temkin Group; 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 23/04/2018 – ‘Alexa, tell Gigaset I’m going now’ – Smart home alarm system connects to Amazon Alexa; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Forget about forgetting. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will soon have a memory of its own. via @cnbctech; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s battle with Amazon raises post trauma; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google, Others Are Developing Private Air-Traffic Control for Drones; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN EXPANDED ONLINE DELIVERY AT WHOLE FOODS

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 76.25 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

