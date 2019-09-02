Dock Street Asset Management Has Trimmed Abbvie (ABBV) Stake By $459,120; Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) Sentiment Is 0.6

Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 18 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 30 sold and decreased their equity positions in Invesco Municipal Trust. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 5.45 million shares, down from 6.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Invesco Municipal Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 21 Increased: 14 New Position: 4.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased Abbvie (ABBV) stake by 6.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 5,739 shares as Abbvie (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Dock Street Asset Management Inc holds 82,890 shares with $6.68M value, down from 88,629 last quarter. Abbvie now has $96.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.42M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 136,992 shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Invesco Municipal Trust for 208,894 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc owns 107,542 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.27% invested in the company for 694,834 shares. The Missouri-based Smith Moore & Co. has invested 0.19% in the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors, a California-based fund reported 22,340 shares.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $704.78 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 31 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, July 30. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of stock.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 23.21% above currents $65.74 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.21 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.