Dock Street Asset Management Has Raised Stake in Healthequity (HQY) by $4.91 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Netapp (NTAP) Stock Value Declined, Lyons Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.77 Million

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 58.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 28,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 20,268 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 49,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 1.40M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 504,682 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $185.57M for 17.28 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year's $0.94 per share. NTAP's profit will be $185.57M for 17.28 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

