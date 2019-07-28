Dock Street Asset Management Has Lowered Its Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Stake; Lithia Motors (LAD) Has 1.46 Sentiment

Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 99 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 68 decreased and sold equity positions in Lithia Motors Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 22.89 million shares, down from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Lithia Motors Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 54 Increased: 68 New Position: 31.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased Domino's Pizza (DPZ) stake by 7.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dock Street Asset Management Inc analyzed 3,738 shares as Domino's Pizza (DPZ)'s stock declined 4.20%. The Dock Street Asset Management Inc holds 44,046 shares with $11.37 million value, down from 47,784 last quarter. Domino's Pizza now has $10.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $259.06. About 560,558 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 225,426 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 4,844 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research has 0.1% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Principal Fincl Grp Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 873,859 shares. Macquarie holds 67,216 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Com reported 0.02% stake. Foundry Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Limited owns 0.07% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 26,080 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.09% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Schroder Inv Mngmt Group, Maine-based fund reported 4,240 shares. 10,795 were reported by British Columbia Invest Mgmt. Jag Capital Management Limited Com has 0.38% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 9,055 shares. Moreover, Voya Ltd Liability Company has 0.65% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake.

Among 13 analysts covering Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Domino’s Pizza had 32 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8 with “Neutral”. J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) rating on Monday, July 1. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $26700 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of DPZ in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of DPZ in report on Friday, February 22 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Abrams Capital Management L.P. holds 5.99% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. for 2.30 million shares. Park West Asset Management Llc owns 1.30 million shares or 5.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Capital Strategies Llc has 3.27% invested in the company for 25,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has invested 2.44% in the stock. Tyvor Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 102,044 shares.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It has a 11.75 P/E ratio. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.