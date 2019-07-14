Dock Street Asset Management Has Lowered Abbvie (ABBV) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Grisanti Capital Management Has Upped Facebook (FB) Position by $1.32 Million; Share Price Rose

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 7,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 44,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook; 19/04/2018 – ‘Facebook for scientists’ resolves copyright row with some publishers; 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer faced a grilling from U.K. lawmakers in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK `DIDN’T DO ENOUGH’ OVER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: SANDBERG; 09/04/2018 – Facebook could do a lot more in health care, and as recently at last month was planning to forge data-sharing agreements with top hospitals; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Congressman Seeks Minority Employee Retention Stats; 06/04/2018 – Facebook faces fresh scrutiny in Asia over massive data leak; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg finally speaks but not everyone is satisfied; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHOWING PEOPLE ALERT ON NEWS FEED SO THEY CAN REVIEW DETAILS ABOUT ADVERTISING, AMONG OTHERS THEY’VE CHOSEN TO SHARE IN THEIR PROFILE

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 5,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,890 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68M, down from 88,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 12.90 million shares traded or 46.74% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 9,338 shares to 19,230 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,948 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares.

