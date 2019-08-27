Dock Street Asset Management Has Lifted Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $627,395; Celanese (CE) Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Lifted Stake by $11.60 Million as Stock Value Rose

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Celanese Corporation (CE) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 118,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 3.47M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $342.28M, up from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Celanese Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $106.54. About 424,656 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $160.84. About 4.28M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc reported 6,161 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Lc invested in 0.05% or 202,163 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt Inc (Nb Ca) invested in 0.74% or 6,125 shares. United Ser Automobile Association holds 736,051 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Nomura Holding holds 768,491 shares. Chevy Chase Inc holds 0.68% or 906,065 shares. Generation Invest Mngmt Llp holds 1.76% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 1.34M shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,406 shares. F&V Limited Liability owns 2,903 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt stated it has 51,602 shares. Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,457 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has invested 0.27% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Polar Limited Liability Partnership has 234,147 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Logan Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% or 2,783 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Lc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Second-Quarter Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nvidia Stock Rides the Trump-China Roller Coaster – Investorplace.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Research Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Johnson & Johnson & NVIDIA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $292.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings by 355 shares to 8,470 shares, valued at $14.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,177 shares, and cut its stake in Msci (NYSE:MSCI).