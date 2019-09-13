Dock Street Asset Management Has Increased Position in Healthequity (HQY) as Stock Rose; Basswood Capital Management Maintains Position in Synovus Finl (SNV)

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 160,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 848,085 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.68 million, up from 687,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 1.37M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 4.62% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $60.45. About 1.00M shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $296.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,261 shares to 88,778 shares, valued at $14.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,750 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

