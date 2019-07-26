Dock Street Asset Management Has Increased Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $627,395; American Century Companies Holding in Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Has Lifted as Valuation Rose

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 64,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 742,873 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.55M, up from 678,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $60.68. About 551,767 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 40.37% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.80% the S&P500.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $173.38. About 9.82M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $292.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,774 shares to 63,749 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 3,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,213 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV).

