Dock Street Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding in Healthequity (HQY) as Share Price Rose; Holder Chilton Investment Co Raised Rpm Intl (RPM) Holding

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 123.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 68,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 124,571 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.61 million, up from 55,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $67.22. About 198,368 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.25% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $57.01. About 607,479 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $296.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11,910 shares to 16,399 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,504 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Midcap 400 (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold RPM shares while 135 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 97.69 million shares or 1.09% less from 98.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 3,456 shares. Legal And General Gru Plc has 315,450 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Com owns 233 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% or 25,270 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated has 625,857 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bokf Na accumulated 4,254 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.1% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Hgk Asset reported 1.68% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.37% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 93,684 shares. 4,863 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.06% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Asset accumulated 0.05% or 44,767 shares. 256,236 were reported by American Gru. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Llc has 0.07% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 4,595 shares.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Public Education In (NASDAQ:APEI) by 10,503 shares to 11,926 shares, valued at $353,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,157 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.