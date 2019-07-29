Dock Street Asset Management Has Decreased Its Msci (MSCI) Holding; Shorts at Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Lowered By 2.45%

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) had a decrease of 2.45% in short interest. QTWO’s SI was 2.93 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.45% from 3.01 million shares previously. With 499,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)’s short sellers to cover QTWO’s short positions. The SI to Q2 Holdings Inc’s float is 7.29%. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 71,228 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 28.66% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.23% the S&P500.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased Msci (MSCI) stake by 5.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 3,651 shares as Msci (MSCI)’s stock rose 26.32%. The Dock Street Asset Management Inc holds 57,819 shares with $11.50 million value, down from 61,470 last quarter. Msci now has $19.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $235.57. About 123,873 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 10/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – UBS ETF CH – MSCI Switzerland Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS NINE ADDITIONS, FOUR DELETIONS FROM MSCI FRONTIER; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 18/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF Below 50D-MA: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – CHINA `REALLY INTENT ON OPENING UP THE COUNTRY’ SAYS MSCI CEO

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity. 19,000 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) shares with value of $3.33 million were sold by Crum Scott A.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 14.62% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $126.17M for 39.53 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does MSCI Inc.’s (NYSE:MSCI) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Innovator Lists the First MSCI EAFE and Emerging Markets Defined Outcome Buffer ETFs on NYSE Arca – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Someone’s Betting Mexican Stocks Are Poised To Pop – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Management Ltd Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 48,931 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 213,538 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Castleark Management Ltd Liability reported 3,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtn Management Communication has invested 0.1% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Trustmark Retail Bank Department invested 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.04% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Amalgamated National Bank reported 0.06% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Los Angeles Capital Equity Research holds 0.21% or 189,882 shares in its portfolio. 2,285 were reported by Wetherby Asset. Fiera Cap holds 2.79% or 3.59M shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 7,000 shares. Birinyi invested in 2,250 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Bp Public Limited Company stated it has 9,100 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. MSCI Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13 with “Equal-Weight”. UBS downgraded MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 1.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.80 million activity. On Friday, February 1 Flake Matthew P sold $1.80 million worth of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) or 30,000 shares.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.69 billion. The firm offers Q2online, a browser digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for clients to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows clients to analyze account holder data. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device.

Among 9 analysts covering Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Q2 Holdings had 12 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Friday, March 1. The stock of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28. Raymond James maintained Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was downgraded by BTIG Research. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was downgraded by DA Davidson. Needham maintained the shares of QTWO in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold Q2 Holdings, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified holds 0.02% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) or 4,850 shares. Artisan Partnership owns 1.72 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Granahan Invest Inc Ma has 1.01% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 81,684 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 212,468 shares. Champlain Invest Prns Limited Liability Com holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 1.27 million shares. Prescott Gp Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake. Brown Management Limited accumulated 2.22% or 3.17 million shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 28,391 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,185 shares. First Trust L P stated it has 0.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,344 shares stake.