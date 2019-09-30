Dock Street Asset Management Has Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $4.27 Million; Share Price Rose; Dafna Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Radius Health (RDUS) as Market Value Rose

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 21,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 167,750 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.20M, down from 189,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $224.16. About 15.14 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: Saudi crown prince is said to plan meetings in U.S. with Apple, Google; 18/05/2018 – ZHENGZHOU REQUIRES 15% MARGIN OF APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT; 06/04/2018 – Apple says repeal of U.S. EPA carbon plan would threaten investments; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Notes: Beckham, Apple, D-Line; 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 29/03/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.3 on Thursday, which includes new features

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.84. About 129,400 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 13/04/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER FITZPATRICK TO STEP DOWN; 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 30/03/2018 – Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Abaloparatide Injection for the Treatment of Male Osteoporosis; 11/05/2018 – Tymlos (abaloparatide; Radius Health/Teijin) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health Provides Update on CHMP Opinion for Abaloparatide-SC

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $266.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 53,670 shares to 205,440 shares, valued at $6.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Galapagos Nv.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $97,396 activity.

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $296.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) by 75,584 shares to 119,296 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.