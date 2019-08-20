Dock Street Asset Management Has Decreased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $459,120; As Arrow Electrs (ARW) Market Value Declined, Eqis Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.13 Million Its Stake

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 5,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 82,890 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68M, down from 88,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $67.1. About 6.33M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 81.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 14,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 3,294 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $254,000, down from 17,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $68.05. About 91,969 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 2,412 shares to 16,474 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 272,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SLQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.28% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Parkside Commercial Bank And has 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Finance Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 274,829 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. Principal Fincl Grp holds 0.04% or 625,314 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland), Switzerland-based fund reported 57,202 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Inc Wi reported 693,407 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 56,333 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 746,215 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc stated it has 279 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cullen Management Ltd Co invested in 11,600 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 15,696 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc accumulated 1.73M shares.

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Arrow Electronics to Host Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Arrow Electronics Sponsors New Nonprofit Advancing Women in Electronics Industry – Business Wire” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 55,000 shares worth $3.62M. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Investors Are Missing About AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Mgmt has invested 0.46% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors invested in 0.01% or 161 shares. Swedbank accumulated 0.32% or 835,794 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated owns 16,440 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Farmers Tru owns 36,593 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 1.32% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Becker Capital Management reported 13,301 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 0.31% or 469,916 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 5,347 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Parnassus Investments Ca has 1.70 million shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. 13,393 are held by Cadence Bancshares Na. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund reported 29,327 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth has invested 3.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hendershot Invs holds 157,656 shares.