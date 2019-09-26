Dock Street Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Amazon (AMZN) by $596,295 as Stock Value Declined; Newman Dignan & Sheerar Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $402,059; Market Valuation Rose

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 315 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,504 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.25 million, down from 16,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $26.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.33. About 3.53M shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Amazon Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/04/2018 – INFORMATION REPORTS ON AMAZON MERCHANTS PRIVATE EQUITY INTEREST; 30/04/2018 – Augmented Reality Developer Streem Names Liz Pearce as CRO, Bringing Startup, Amazon and Google Experience; 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP ON AMAZON SEEKS LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 28/03/2018 – White House Says No Policy Change on Amazon Being Considered; 22/05/2018 – Amazon’s Facial Recognition Fans Big Brother Fears; 27/04/2018 – Prime hike gives Amazon warchest for fight over postal costs; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIVATE BRANDS WILL EXPAND INTO PET ACCESSORIES, DIAPERS

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 3,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43 million, down from 43,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 22.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63 million and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 248 shares to 655 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Drexel Morgan invested 2.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 162,967 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Crystal Rock Capital reported 27,555 shares. Moreover, Markston Int Limited has 5.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 352,079 shares. 805,292 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co. Anchor Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 249,043 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Gam Holdings Ag owns 599,802 shares. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Co owns 247,158 shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt owns 396,281 shares. Utah Retirement holds 1.43 million shares or 3.68% of its portfolio. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 1.77M shares. Ashford Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,171 shares. Nbw Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $296.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) by 75,584 shares to 119,296 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.