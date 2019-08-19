Dock Street Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in Msci (MSCI) as Stock Rose; Liquidity Services (LQDT) Holder Harber Asset Management Decreased Holding as Share Value Declined

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Msci (MSCI) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 3,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 57,819 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50M, down from 61,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Msci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $230.38. About 126,661 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 30/05/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 23/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ MSCI Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSCI); 09/04/2018 – MSCI REPORTS SALE OF FEA®; 17/05/2018 – China challenge MSCI’s A-share move […]; 05/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 20/05/2018 – MSCI to Add Over 200 Locally Listed Chinese Companies (Video)

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc analyzed 313,157 shares as the company's stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 639,343 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, down from 952,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $233.88M market cap company. The stock increased 4.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 3,670 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0.14% or 19,675 shares. Mackenzie has invested 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 7,912 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corp reported 151,219 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com reported 62,718 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co has 10,882 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 5,557 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 40,873 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 37,014 shares in its portfolio. 1,000 are held by North Star Management Corporation. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Ameriprise Fincl owns 156,610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 133,188 shares to 689,574 shares, valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 19,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA).