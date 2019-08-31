Dock Street Asset Management Has Cut By $801,288 Its Factset Research (FDS) Stake; KINAXIS ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (KXSCF) Shorts Decreased By 5.74%

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased Factset Research (FDS) stake by 6.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 3,231 shares as Factset Research (FDS)’s stock rose 1.94%. The Dock Street Asset Management Inc holds 45,664 shares with $11.34M value, down from 48,895 last quarter. Factset Research now has $10.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $272.09. About 239,947 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS DIV BY 14%; 06/04/2018 – USD/CAD Falls to 5 1/2 – Week Low of 1.2736 After US, Canada Jobs Reports – Factset; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET REPORTS PLANNED DEPARTURE OF CFO; 14/05/2018 – FactSet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET BOARD APPROVED $300M INCREASE TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES 2018 GAAP SHR $6.95 TO $7.15; 25/04/2018 – USD/TRY Falls to 4.0390 After Central Bank Decision, From 4.0817 Beforehand – Factset; 18/04/2018 – USD/CAD Rises to 1.2603 After BOC Rate Decision, From 1.2557 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Adj EPS $2.12

KINAXIS INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had a decrease of 5.74% in short interest. KXSCF’s SI was 302,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.74% from 320,600 shares previously. With 3,200 avg volume, 94 days are for KINAXIS INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:KXSCF)’s short sellers to cover KXSCF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 1,321 shares traded. Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kinaxis Inc. provides cloud-based software for supply chain operations. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm offers RapidResponse, which provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, and capacity planning. It has a 91.94 P/E ratio. It also offers professional services, such as implementation, technical, and training services, as well as maintenance and support services to its software products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

