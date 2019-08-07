Dock Street Asset Management Has Cut Amazon (AMZN) Stake; Dril-quip (DRQ)’s Sentiment Is 1.12

Dril-quip Inc (DRQ) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 96 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 86 sold and decreased their holdings in Dril-quip Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 40.93 million shares, down from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Dril-quip Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 69 Increased: 52 New Position: 44.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased Amazon (AMZN) stake by 4.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dock Street Asset Management Inc analyzed 883 shares as Amazon (AMZN)'s stock declined 2.34%. The Dock Street Asset Management Inc holds 16,819 shares with $29.95 million value, down from 17,702 last quarter. Amazon now has $884.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 115.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $1.10M for 401.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 3.12% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. for 29,304 shares. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp owns 158,600 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 1.12% invested in the company for 501,007 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 1% in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, a New York-based fund reported 241,496 shares.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. It operates through three divisions: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products.

The stock increased 1.11% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 296,253 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500.

