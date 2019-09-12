Dock Street Asset Management Has Cut Amazon (AMZN) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Holder Mason Street Advisors Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 315 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,504 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.25 million, down from 16,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 2.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Is Trump’s Tax Incoherence Just a Way to Hurt Amazon?; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Plans Have Some DC Homeowners Optimistic (Podcast); 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – Amazon beefs up lobby team amid Trump attacks; 03/04/2018 – After attacks on Amazon, US Chamber criticizes targeting American business; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 30/05/2018 – Highlights From Amazon’s Annual Shareholder Meeting (Video); 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: As Mass. woos Amazon, governor acknowledges company will have an uphill battle in health care; 02/05/2018 – Aptos Offers Amazon Pay with Multi-Currency Payment Option to Retailers and Shoppers; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BEGINNING MAY 9 THROUGH MAY 15, SHOPPERS WILL BE ABLE TO PURCHASE 20-STEM TULIP BOUQUETS AT REDUCED PRICE OF $15 IN U.S. & $18 IN CANADA

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 73.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 14,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 5,342 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, down from 20,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $341.43. About 549,988 shares traded or 15.67% up from the average. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco reported 2.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 1.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old Dominion invested in 2,024 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 2.17% or 11,275 shares. Granite Inv Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.83% or 17,988 shares. The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Co has invested 4.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Herald stated it has 0.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Horseman Capital Mgmt has 3,290 shares for 3.97% of their portfolio. 512 are held by Stearns Fincl Ser. Smith Salley & Assoc, North Carolina-based fund reported 6,318 shares. Ithaka Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7.24% or 25,229 shares in its portfolio. Hengehold Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ims Cap Management has 1.84% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 3,844 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 1.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 184,184 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Acquisitive Alibaba Confronts Life Without Jack Ma – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.22 billion for 99.08 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $296.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) by 75,584 shares to 119,296 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MKTX shares while 105 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 35.89 million shares or 1.81% less from 36.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington National Bank holds 64 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). 2.95 million are held by Blackrock. 39,249 were accumulated by Forte Ltd Liability Adv. Bridgecreek Mgmt Llc reported 1.92% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Ltd holds 0.02% or 5,680 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 33,071 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl reported 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Cibc Markets holds 0.02% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 13,093 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 481 shares or 0% of the stock. Evergreen Cap Management Lc stated it has 2,672 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset Management owns 2,400 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,213 shares. 893 were accumulated by Advisor Partners Lc. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 27,055 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $358,490 activity.

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VB, ATO, MKTX, BURL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for January 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MarketAxess Launches Suite of U.S. Investment Grade Indexes – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MarketAxess to Acquire US Treasuries Trading Operator LiquidityEdge – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MarketAxess Brings Efficiency to Portfolio Trading Protocols – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $45.98M for 69.97 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 20,260 shares to 114,993 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 69,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC).