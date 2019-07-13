Dock Street Asset Management Has Boosted Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $627,395; As Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Value Rose, Levin Capital Strategies LP Cut Its Holding

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.61. About 12.09M shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 8,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $531,000, down from 18,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 752,809 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 30/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 30; 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 05/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 5; 16/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 16; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 23; 26/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 26; 03/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 3; 27/03/2018 – Argentine soy crush workers to start wage strike late Tuesday; 13/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 13

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 10,000 shares. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. FRIBOURG PAUL J had bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $8.16 million were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 176,047 shares. Hsbc Holding Plc accumulated 0.01% or 144,559 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 5,500 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 1,000 shares. Bogle Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership De holds 236,618 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.19% or 247,699 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech stated it has 9,234 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.11 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 0.05% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 132,030 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.07% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Advsr Asset Management Inc reported 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Tower Research Llc (Trc) holds 476 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 23,077 shares stake.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BG’s profit will be $46.16M for 43.08 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 38,623 shares to 166,528 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 145,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bunge Ltd. And The Brazilian Connection – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bunge, BP in talks over Brazil sugar, ethanol JV – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge’s Brazil sugar unit racks up record cane crushing results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler invested 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Arrow Financial Corp stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Stifel Financial holds 0.13% or 254,693 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Com stated it has 7,692 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Mariner Llc accumulated 26,796 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 167,077 shares. 77,610 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Destination Wealth has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.71% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). L & S Advsrs has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 9,085 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd holds 1,621 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 28,125 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. London Of Virginia accumulated 0.01% or 3,980 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA Ups the Game in Self Driving, Unveils DGX SuperPOD – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Chip Stocks Surge on Improving Trade-War Rhetoric – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is the Growth Story for Nvidia Stock Still Intact? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Correlation Between Nvidia And Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.