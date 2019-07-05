Dock Street Asset Management Has Boosted Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $627,395; Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Lowered Stake by $7.26 Million

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) by 26.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 52,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,201 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87 million, down from 195,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $137.61. About 203,286 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $162.75. About 6.17 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45M for 44.68 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

