Dock Street Asset Management Decreased Its Moody’s (MCO) Holding by $658,116 as Share Price Rose; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Welch Group Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 5,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 149,621 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93M, down from 154,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $224.45. About 897,352 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 3,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 66,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.01M, down from 69,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $212.77. About 257,843 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 10/04/2018 – BR MALLS REVISES OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS NEAR-TERM DOWNSIDE RISKS TO NETHERLANDS’ GROWTH ARE MAINLY EXTERNAL AS DUTCH ECONOMY IS EXPOSED TO BREXIT, TRADE PROTECTIONISM; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 to Beaver Dam Unified School District, Wl’s GO Series 2018 Bonds; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms American Assets Trust Issuer Rating At Baa3; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Und/A1 Enh Rating To Warren County Sd, Ky’s 2018 Lease Revenue Bonds; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CROATIA’S CREDIT PROFILE REFLECTS FISCAL CONSOLIDATION & STRONGER INSTITUTIONS SET AGAINST WEAK GROWTH POTENTIAL; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional (P)A1 To Kuwait Finance House’s Sukuk Programme; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Battalion Clo Xii Ltd; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 To Cypress Hill Municipal Utility District #1, Tx’s Series 2018 Unlimited Tax Bonds; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS NEW ZEALAND’S 2018 BUDGET SHOWS COMMITMENT TO MAINTAINING FISCAL SURPLUSES AND REDUCING DEBT

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 3,943 shares to 125,037 shares, valued at $25.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.05B for 25.62 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans Capital Management La holds 2.53% or 17,073 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Associates holds 55,264 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. 34,135 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corp has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) accumulated 6,925 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Contravisory Inv Incorporated reported 22,678 shares. Moreover, Altavista Wealth Incorporated has 0.39% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Vanguard Grp holds 0.32% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 42.71M shares. Dorsey Wright & accumulated 14,613 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 37,000 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Llc has 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 7,600 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,713 shares. Estabrook Cap Management stated it has 25,090 shares. Fiduciary Tru Co invested 0.32% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.72M for 27.00 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.