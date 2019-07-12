Dock Street Asset Management Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Stake as Stock Rose; Suvretta Capital Management Trimmed Its Adobe (ADBE) Position as Valuation Rose

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 2,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,177 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.36 million, down from 65,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $583.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $200.96. About 3.65 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – LIVE now: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress; 13/04/2018 – Facebook Raises Heat on Cambridge University By Several Degrees; 26/03/2018 – Jim Sciutto: Breaking: Federal Trade Commission confirms it is currently investigating #Facebook over its privacy practices; 27/03/2018 – Atlas Consumer Law Files Federal Class Lawsuit Against Cambridge Analytica, Facebook & Mark Zuckerberg on Behalf of Plaintiffs; 08/05/2018 – Tinder-owner Match plays down Facebook threat, revenue surges 36.4 pct; 02/05/2018 – Irish court rejects Facebook bid to delay EU data privacy case; 26/04/2018 – Facebook warns investors that more Cambridge Analyticas are likely; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Speaks Out (Video); 11/04/2018 – JOUROVA: HAVE `MANY MORE QUESTIONS’ FOR FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Faces Tough Questions in Britain That It Avoided in the U.S

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 959,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.78M, down from 976,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $305.02. About 324,434 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M was sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.52 billion for 26.44 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Warrior Advisors has invested 7.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Highlander Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,113 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kensico Capital Management owns 2.76% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 840,600 shares. Channing Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 48,471 shares. Birinyi has invested 0.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cutter & Brokerage has 17,300 shares. Investec Asset Management North America Incorporated has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 4,091 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Axa holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.26M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 1.53% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.43M shares. Thornburg Mngmt has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cortland Advisers Limited Company reported 387,074 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 7.76 million shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is This Facebook’s Next Big Thing? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “India key to Facebook’s currency dreams, Jefferies says – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: Facebook’s Libra A ‘Benefit’ For Bitcoin, Not A Competitor – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Faces Intense Scrutiny From Regulators – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Adobe, Charter Communications, HCA Healthcare, Micron and Shopify – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Apple, Adobe, Oracle and Microsoft – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: UBER, JBL, ADBE, SHOP – Investorplace.com” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News For Jun 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc accumulated 549,812 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 157,793 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 311,621 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Moreover, Voya Mngmt Ltd has 0.3% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 499,733 shares. Campbell & Com Investment Adviser Llc invested 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.55% or 21,324 shares. Security Natl Trust has 300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ems Cap Limited Partnership holds 3.65% or 182,290 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 13,278 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.5% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Smithfield Trust owns 2,196 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 117,621 were reported by Gulf Interest Bankshares (Uk). Shelton reported 12,384 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Company invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Company has 12,974 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. 41,560 shares were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW, worth $10.19 million on Thursday, January 24. $720,480 worth of stock was sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $778.90M for 47.96 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.