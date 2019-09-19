Dock Street Asset Management Decreased Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position by $1.00 Million; Market Value Rose; Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Share Price Rose While Red Mountain Capital Partners Cut Its Position by $29.04 Million

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 11,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 16,399 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, down from 28,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $83.57. About 1.23M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER

Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 95.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 58,594 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.18. About 96,196 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.87 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $16.63 million for 19.80 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

