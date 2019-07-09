Dock Street Asset Management Decreased Holding in Verisign (VRSN) as Market Value Rose; As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Market Valuation Rose, First Foundation Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $6.26 Million

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign (VRSN) by 52.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,562 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 3,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $215.64. About 452,286 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Inc (BABA) by 95.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 34,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,495 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273,000, down from 35,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $168.45. About 15.66 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energ (KMF) by 215,501 shares to 797,946 shares, valued at $9.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 37.27 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

