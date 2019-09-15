Dock Street Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Healthequity (HQY); First Interstate Bancsystem In (FIBK) Holder First Interstate Bank Boosted Its Position by $645,216

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem In (FIBK) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 16,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 252,663 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.01M, up from 236,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in First Interstate Bancsystem In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 171,152 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 14/03/2018 First Interstate Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $99.8 MLN VS $68.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANC 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 69C; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – EXPECTS DEAL WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EPS ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – First Interstate Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, ENTERS PACT TO BUY NORTHWEST; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Interstate BancSystem Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIBK); 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE IS EXPECTED TO RECOVER MINIMAL TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE DILUTION EXPERIENCED IN DEAL IN UNDER 2 YEARS

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 4.62% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $60.45. About 954,150 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $296.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11,910 shares to 16,399 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,750 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $37,805 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold FIBK shares while 41 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 29.95 million shares or 1.03% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Llc owns 81,480 shares. Eagle Asset Management has 261,040 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0.02% or 1.45 million shares. Principal Finance Inc holds 0.01% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) or 301,723 shares. Personal Capital Advsr Corporation invested in 80,857 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fifth Third State Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Renaissance Techs Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Lpl Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 16,604 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt accumulated 9,450 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 3,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.01% invested in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). 33,447 were reported by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 0% or 5,976 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests Company holds 0% or 32,799 shares in its portfolio.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 2,551 shares to 47,332 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 6,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,467 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).