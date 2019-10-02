Dock Street Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Healthequity (HQY); Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Shares Rose While Aspiriant Cut Its Holding by $3.01 Million

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.58. About 765,798 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 64.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 29,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 16,277 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, down from 45,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $114.2. About 463,249 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $296.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,261 shares to 88,778 shares, valued at $14.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,399 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Midcap 400 (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 51,776 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.11% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 17,197 shares. 504,732 were reported by Swiss Comml Bank. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 25,252 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 29,257 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 14,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amp Invsts has 42,357 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com owns 0.01% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 850 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). National Pension Ser holds 0% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 6,342 shares. Massachusetts-based Cadence Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Opus Cap Grp Ltd accumulated 3,365 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Limited Company reported 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Select Equity LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Private Trust Comm Na holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 10,437 shares.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 19,783 shares to 919,447 shares, valued at $52.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 6,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (ACWV).

