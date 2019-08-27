Dock Street Asset Management Boosted Its Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) by $627,395; Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Shareholder Seizert Capital Partners Lowered Stake as Stock Value Declined

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $162.16. About 5.54M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 91.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 494,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 45,137 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 539,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $74.12. About 4.17 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 12/03/2018 – Trump Scuttles $117 Billion Broadcom, Qualcomm Deal (Video); 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom says it won’t sell Qualcomm’s national security assets; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – CFIUS reform: Clock ticking for Congress to act by August recess –; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Rev $5.26B; 07/03/2018 – HAYMAN’S BASS SAID U.S. CAN’T LET QUALCOMM/AVGO DEAL GO THROUGH; 06/03/2018 – Government Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 13/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources say Broadcom will formally abandon its attempt to acquire Qualcomm in an announcement on Wednesday (Bloomberg

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A Com (NASDAQ:ZION) by 34,393 shares to 490,125 shares, valued at $22.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc Com (NYSE:RHI) by 42,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selway Asset Management holds 43,250 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 46,066 shares. Moreover, Capital has 0.71% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 29.09M shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Company owns 18,411 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Corp reported 150,740 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust reported 18,220 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Parsec Finance Mgmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Exane Derivatives stated it has 19,279 shares. Lpl Limited Com accumulated 488,354 shares. Moreover, Bamco Incorporated New York has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc holds 11,173 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Limited Company holds 0.06% or 789,789 shares. Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Management has invested 0.36% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.22 million shares. Thompson owns 141,779 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated owns 3,131 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Viking Lp holds 1.94% or 1.89 million shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Sigma Investment Counselors has invested 0.15% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 7,200 are held by Pointstate L P. Mackay Shields Limited Co stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). National Bank & Trust Of The West has 0.06% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,715 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 2,562 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridges Invest Mgmt holds 7,737 shares. Neumann Management Ltd reported 1.67% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Brown Advisory holds 17,602 shares. Sunbelt holds 0.26% or 2,936 shares in its portfolio. Coatue Limited Co accumulated 1.60 million shares. Gsa Llp reported 7,036 shares. First Tru LP holds 0.19% or 535,762 shares in its portfolio. Baillie Gifford & Co reported 7.65 million shares stake.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $292.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) by 3,738 shares to 44,046 shares, valued at $11.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings by 355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,470 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Cl C (Google).