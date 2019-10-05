Dock Street Asset Management Boosted Holding in Healthequity (HQY) by $4.91 Million; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Increased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $56.86 Million as Stock Price Rose

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 233,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3.31M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $808.61 million, up from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $219.8. About 3.60 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 493,637 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Capital Ltd holds 492,879 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. St Johns Co Ltd Llc stated it has 0.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mechanics Fincl Bank Trust Department has invested 0.39% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 7,055 shares. West Oak Capital Lc has invested 0.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 837 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Cap City Tru Fl has invested 0.36% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Perkins Coie Trust Communication invested in 1.62% or 14,643 shares. Connecticut-based Wright Invsts Serv Inc has invested 2.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 1.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Boys Arnold And has 0.42% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Eagle Capital Mgmt Lc reported 3.2% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 444,732 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Liberty Mutual Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,939 shares. 161,881 are owned by Dnb Asset As.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $85.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 26,488 shares to 398,561 shares, valued at $33.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 116,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,632 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

