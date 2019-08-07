Dnb Finl (DNBF) Share Value Rose While Fj Capital Management Upped Position by $3.22 Million; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreased Its Holding in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by $454,500 as Stock Value Rose

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dnb Finl Corp (DNBF) by 61.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 86,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.49% . The hedge fund held 228,959 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65M, up from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dnb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 3,894 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has risen 37.51% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.51% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 23/05/2018 – DNB FINANCIAL SAYS AS PART OF INTERNAL RESTRUCTURING, CO ELIMINATED POSITION OF CHIEF BANKING OFFICER OF CO AND OF UNIT, DNB FIRST – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – OCEAN YIELD ASA OCY.OL – HAS MANDATED DNB MARKETS (GLOBAL COORDINATOR), DANSKE BANK, FEARNLEY SECURITIES, NORDEA AND SEB TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS IN NORDIC REGION; 21/03/2018 – Nordic Mining ASA: Presentation at DNB SME conference 2018; 07/05/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds NetEnt, Exits HP Enterprise; 15/03/2018 – DNB Norge Indeks Buys More Statoil; 07/05/2018 – Evry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Markets Today; 31/05/2018 – DNB ASA DNB.OL – LEADING NORDIC BANKS DNB BANK ASA, DANSKE BANK A/S, NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL), SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB (PUBL) AND SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (PUBL) HAVE DECIDED TO EXPLORE POSSIBLE; 31/05/2018 – HANDELSBANKEN SHBa.ST SAYS DNB BANK ASA, DANSKE BANK A/S, NORDEA BANK SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB AND SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN HAVE DECIDED TO EXPLORE POSSIBLE ESTABLISHMENT OF A NORDIC KNOW…; 23/05/2018 – MARINE HARVEST ASA MHG.OL – MANDATED DNB MARKETS AND NORDEA (COORDINATORS), AND DANSKE BANK, RABOBANK AND SEB TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS COMMENCING ON MONDAY 28 MAY…; 07/05/2018 – DNB Norden III Adds Elkem, Exits Kone, Cuts SpareBank 1 SMN

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 161,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.38 million, down from 165,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $103.73. About 643,292 shares traded or 37.50% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.94 million for 20.26 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 15,570 shares to 321,801 shares, valued at $33.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 191,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Comm Bancorp has 0% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Fjarde Ap reported 35,495 shares stake. Moreover, D E Shaw & Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 51,898 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 23,234 shares. California-based Cap Investors has invested 0.05% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc holds 20,721 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 17,942 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 270,271 shares. Channing Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.42% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 18,800 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 0.04% or 18,083 shares. Moreover, Brookfield Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 6,900 shares. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 1.28 million shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $93,787 activity. $2,800 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) was bought by Malloy James A. On Monday, April 1 the insider Barsz Peter Richard bought $7,519. $9,283 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) was bought by Joyner Mildred C on Monday, April 1. $6,165 worth of stock was bought by Fillippo Thomas A on Monday, July 1. 212 DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) shares with value of $9,540 were bought by MURRAY CHARLES A. $4,770 worth of stock was bought by Biery James R. on Monday, July 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold DNBF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.39 million shares or 6.67% more from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 71 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Philadelphia Trust Communications owns 0.34% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 101,255 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability holds 7,844 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 3,865 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 5,016 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 0% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 1,299 shares. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,918 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 7,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 116,221 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 8,940 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pnc Finance Svcs Group has 0% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). State Street Corporation invested 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). 1,259 are owned by Blackrock.

