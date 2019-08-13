Dnb Finl (DNBF) Position Maintained by Castine Capital Management Llc; Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Decreased Macom Technology Solutions H (MTSI) Position by $450,816

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Macom Technology Solutions H (MTSI) by 27.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 28,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.37% . The institutional investor held 72,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 100,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Macom Technology Solutions H for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 139,497 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 02/05/2018 – MACOM EXTENDS REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 16/04/2018 – MACOM SEES BAN ON EXPORTS TO ZTE IMMATERIAL; 29/05/2018 – Macom Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Yiheng Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Macom; 09/04/2018 – MACOM’s 12G-SDI Solutions Power Leader Electronics’ New 4K Waveform Monitor; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Macom; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Macom; 09/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/04/2018 – DJ MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSI); 06/03/2018 MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMlCs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dnb Finl Corp (DNBF) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 50,986 shares as the company's stock rose 15.49% . The institutional investor held 223,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, up from 172,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dnb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 4,468 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has risen 37.51% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.51% the S&P500.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $93,787 activity. Another trade for 181 shares valued at $8,145 was made by Joyner Mildred C on Monday, July 1. Barsz Peter Richard also bought $7,515 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) on Monday, July 1. Fillippo Thomas A bought $7,672 worth of stock or 200 shares. Biery James R. had bought 151 shares worth $5,792. Malloy James A bought 73 shares worth $2,800. The insider GRIESSER GERARD F bought $7,519.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold DNBF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.39 million shares or 6.67% more from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 1,259 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 35,683 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Citigroup holds 1,502 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% or 5,016 shares. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 342,968 shares or 0% of the stock. Bryn Mawr holds 8,940 shares. 116,221 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Com The. 18,525 are held by Renaissance Techs Limited Co. Meeder Asset owns 160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) or 5,711 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 38,479 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru invested in 15,936 shares or 0% of the stock. Fj Ltd Company holds 0.89% or 228,959 shares. Geode Management Limited Co owns 7,844 shares.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares to 795,203 shares, valued at $14.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 90,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,445 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

More notable recent DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DNB Financial Corporation Declares a $0.07 Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DNB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DNB Financial Corp (DNBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DNB Financial Corporation Completes Acquisition of East River Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on October 03, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Insider Purchase By A Director Of Mellanox Technologies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MTSI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.75 million shares or 2.89% less from 46.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Serv Group Incorporated has invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 555,316 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 455 shares stake. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 640,000 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 18 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Prelude Capital Management accumulated 0.01% or 6,840 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis LP has invested 0.01% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Fmr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 7.23 million shares. Sei Invests invested in 0.01% or 220,427 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc accumulated 87,108 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 0.01% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Spark Investment Management Limited Company reported 0.05% stake.