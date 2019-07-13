Dnb Finl (DNBF) Position Held by Fj Capital Management Llc; Abb LTD (ABB) Shareholder Hamlin Capital Management Cut Its Position

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 50,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.62M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.36 million, down from 3.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 1.84M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 21.09% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest EUR100M in Austria Innovation Campus; 07/05/2018 – ABB at Company Roadshow Hosted By Handelsbanken Today; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ABB (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/05/2018 – Siemens backs Northvolt’s $5 bln Swedish battery plant; 08/03/2018 – TERMO2POWER SA T2P.WA – IN TALKS WITH SWEDISH-SWISS COMPANY ABB WHICH IS INTERESTED IN CO’S TECHNOLOGY; 07/03/2018 – NextDecade Selects ABB to Automate and Electrify Second Wave of U.S. LNG; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Ulrich Spiesshofer, President & CEO, ABB; 07/05/2018 – Heliospectra: ABB and Heliospectra AB join forces in the Middle East and Africa; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT ORGANIC INVESTMENT, PARTNERSHIPS AND SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AREA; 23/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : Country Leaders Inspired by ABB’s Breakthrough E-Mobility Technologies

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dnb Finl Corp (DNBF) by 61.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 86,959 shares as the company's stock rose 3.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 228,959 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65 million, up from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dnb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.25M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 16,750 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has risen 16.42% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.99% the S&P500.

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 insider sales for $93,787 activity. The insider Biery James R. bought 106 shares worth $4,770. The insider Fillippo Thomas A bought $7,672. Joyner Mildred C had bought 181 shares worth $8,145. On Monday, July 1 GRIESSER GERARD F bought $7,515 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) or 167 shares. Malloy James A had bought 73 shares worth $2,800 on Monday, April 1. MURRAY CHARLES A bought $9,540 worth of stock or 212 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold DNBF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.39 million shares or 6.67% more from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Com holds 0.34% or 101,255 shares. Millennium Lc reported 35,683 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 160 shares. Fj Mngmt Lc has invested 0.89% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Banc Funds Com Ltd Liability invested in 34,274 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 5,016 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 14,741 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Blackrock holds 0% or 1,259 shares in its portfolio. 223,055 were reported by Castine Mngmt Limited Company. Pnc Grp Inc has 5,870 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management has 0.01% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 124,182 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Bryn Mawr Tru Company accumulated 8,940 shares.

DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF)