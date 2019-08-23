DNB Financial (DNBF) to pay $0.07 on Sep 18, 2019; Symmetry Peak Management Lifted Sina (Call) (SINA) Position

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased Sina Corp (Call) (SINA) stake by 215.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symmetry Peak Management Llc acquired 10,250 shares as Sina Corp (Call) (SINA)’s stock declined 38.25%. The Symmetry Peak Management Llc holds 15,000 shares with $889,000 value, up from 4,750 last quarter. Sina Corp (Call) now has $2.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 749,915 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017

DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) is expected to pay $0.07 on Sep 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:DNBF) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. DNB Financial Corp’s current price of $42.51 translates into 0.16% yield. DNB Financial Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 2,000 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has risen 37.51% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.51% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 30/05/2018 – DUTCH MINFIN SAYS NICOLE STOLK APPOINTED AT DNB; 15/05/2018 – DELETION OF OVERNIGHT ORDERS FOR INSTRUMENTS ISSUED BY DNB BANK ASA\,; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 21/03/2018 – Nordic Mining ASA: Presentation at DNB SME conference 2018; 31/05/2018 – MARINE HARVEST ASA MHG.OL – DNB MARKETS AND NORDEA (COORDINATORS), ABN AMRO, DANSKE BANK, RABOBANK AND SEB ACTED AS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS; 16/04/2018 – DNB: OTTERSTAD, FIGENSCHOU PERMANENT MEMBERS OF GROUP MGMT TEAM; 26/04/2018 – DNB CEO: BANK BETTER POSITIONED THAN MOST TO NIBOR FLUCTUATIONS; 07/05/2018 – DNB Norden III Adds Elkem, Exits Kone, Cuts SpareBank 1 SMN; 24/04/2018 – DNB FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.61; 25/04/2018 – Beerenberg owner retains DNB to guide dual-track

Among 5 analysts covering Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sina Corp has $108 highest and $4500 lowest target. $72.75’s average target is 75.13% above currents $41.54 stock price. Sina Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of SINA in report on Friday, May 31 to “Buy” rating. Jefferies downgraded SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) rating on Tuesday, May 28. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $4500 target. Credit Suisse maintained SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Wednesday, March 6.

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why SINA Stock Popped 13% Today – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SINA Smashes (Modest) Expectations on Non-Ad Growth – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is It Finally Time to Buy SINA and Weibo? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Learn From SINA Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:SINA) Investment Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why NVIDIA, SINA, and Tegna Jumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) stake by 305,000 shares to 152,500 valued at $27.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) stake by 65,000 shares and now owns 10,000 shares. Fireeye Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FEYE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 195,692 shares or 0% of the stock. Omers Administration holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 31,800 shares. 80,209 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Alphaone Investment Lc reported 0.03% stake. Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) or 30 shares. 3,456 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd. American Group Incorporated holds 0% or 965 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 3,457 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.14% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation owns 27,625 shares. Nomura Hldgs stated it has 113,032 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Legal & General Public Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 463,736 shares.

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking services and products to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of $184.26 million. The firm offers deposit products, including time and demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. It has a 16.42 P/E ratio. It also provides loan products comprising secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, and consumer loans; fixed and variable rate loans; funds for the purchase of business property or ventures, working capital lines, small business administration loans, and lease financing for equipment and for various other purposes; and home equity and home mortgages, as well as term loans for the purchase of consumer goods.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $93,787 activity. On Monday, April 1 Joyner Mildred C bought $9,283 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) or 242 shares. $7,672 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) was bought by Fillippo Thomas A. Shares for $9,552 were bought by MURRAY CHARLES A on Monday, April 1. Barsz Peter Richard bought $7,515 worth of stock. Shares for $7,519 were bought by GRIESSER GERARD F. Biery James R. bought $4,770 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) on Monday, July 1. Another trade for 73 shares valued at $2,800 was bought by Malloy James A.