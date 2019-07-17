DNB Financial (DNBF) Is At $44.12 Formed Wedge; Select Equity Group LP Has Decreased Its Carlisle Cos (CSL) Position

Select Equity Group Lp decreased Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) stake by 65.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Select Equity Group Lp sold 826,004 shares as Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL)’s stock rose 13.09%. The Select Equity Group Lp holds 444,167 shares with $54.46B value, down from 1.27 million last quarter. Carlisle Cos Inc now has $7.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $135.1. About 319,024 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS

DNB Financial Corporation (DNBF) formed wedge up with $46.77 target or 6.00% above today’s $44.12 share price. DNB Financial Corporation (DNBF) has $191.09M valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 8,964 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has risen 16.42% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.99% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 29/05/2018 – Borregaard Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Bank for Jun. 5; 07/05/2018 – Evry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Markets Today; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 15/05/2018 – DELETION OF OVERNIGHT ORDERS FOR INSTRUMENTS ISSUED BY DNB BANK ASA\,; 25/04/2018 – Beerenberg owner retains DNB to guide dual-track; 27/04/2018 – DNB – DNB – PURCHASE OF SHRS BY PRIMARY INSIDERS; 29/05/2018 – DNB ASA: Trade subject to notification; 31/05/2018 – DNB ASA DNB.OL – LEADING NORDIC BANKS DNB BANK ASA, DANSKE BANK A/S, NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL), SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB (PUBL) AND SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (PUBL) HAVE DECIDED TO EXPLORE POSSIBLE; 30/05/2018 – Borregaard Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Bank for Jun. 6; 02/05/2018 – DNB Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Markets for May. 9

Analysts await DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 34.04% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.47 per share. DNBF’s profit will be $2.73M for 17.51 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DNB Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 sales for $93,787 activity. Another trade for 73 shares valued at $2,800 was bought by Malloy James A. $7,519 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) was bought by Barsz Peter Richard on Monday, April 1. $7,519 worth of stock was bought by GRIESSER GERARD F on Monday, April 1. Joyner Mildred C bought $8,145 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) on Monday, July 1. On Monday, April 1 MURRAY CHARLES A bought $9,552 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) or 249 shares. $6,165 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) was bought by Fillippo Thomas A. 151 shares were bought by Biery James R., worth $5,792.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold DNB Financial Corporation shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.39 million shares or 6.67% more from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 1,259 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fj Mgmt Limited invested 0.89% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). 5,870 are owned by Pnc Ser Grp. Philadelphia Communication owns 101,255 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,525 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Castine Cap Limited Liability Com holds 223,055 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Citigroup has 1,502 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Corp holds 35,683 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 14,741 shares or 0% of the stock. Bryn Mawr Tru Communication reported 8,940 shares stake. Bancshares Of America De owns 3,865 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF).

Select Equity Group Lp increased Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc stake by 569,853 shares to 6.11M valued at $313.52B in 2019Q1. It also upped Godaddy Inc stake by 202,335 shares and now owns 5.46 million shares. Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) was raised too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.57 million activity. 20,850 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares with value of $2.50M were sold by Selbach Scott C. 3,610 shares valued at $438,615 were sold by ROBERTS DAVID A on Thursday, February 14. $3.63 million worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was sold by KOCH D CHRISTIAN.

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 5 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 8 by Buckingham Research. BMO Capital Markets maintained Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.97 per share. CSL’s profit will be $136.38 million for 14.13 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.50% EPS growth.