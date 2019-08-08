DNB Financial (DNBF) Is At $43.01 Formed Wedge; Huber Capital Management Decreased Its Exelon (EXC) Stake

DNB Financial Corporation (DNBF) formed wedge up with $46.02 target or 7.00% above today’s $43.01 share price. DNB Financial Corporation (DNBF) has $189.61M valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $43.01. About 2,442 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has risen 37.51% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.51% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 20/03/2018 – DNB’S CEO SAYS NO REASON TO CHANGE GUIDANCE OF 3-4 PCT LENDING GROWTH IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – DNB Norden III Adds NCC, Cuts Vestas, Buys More Telia; 24/04/2018 – DNB ASA: DNB ASA Annual General Meeting on 24 April 2018; 16/04/2018 – DNB ASA: Otterstad and Figenschou appointed group executive vice presidents in DNB; 18/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO: DNB MARKETS RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, KEEPS TARET OF NOK 58; 31/05/2018 – DNB ASA DNB.OL – LEADING NORDIC BANKS DNB BANK ASA, DANSKE BANK A/S, NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL), SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB (PUBL) AND SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (PUBL) HAVE DECIDED TO EXPLORE POSSIBLE; 26/04/2018 – DNB ASA DNB.OL SAYS WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE A GUIDING ON LOAN LOSSES; 18/05/2018 – Valmet at Management Roadshow Hosted By DNB Markets Today; 26/04/2018 – DNB CEO: SEES 1Q NORWEGIAN HOUSE PRICE INCREASES CONTINUING; 27/04/2018 – DNB ASSET MANAGEMENT RAISES SUBSEA 7 STAKE TO 5.29%

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 12.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 76,700 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 554,912 shares with $27.82 million value, down from 631,612 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $44.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 1.88 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION FILES TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION; 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q EPS 60c; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR TO 87% FROM 100%:NRC

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $93,787 activity. MURRAY CHARLES A also bought $9,552 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) shares. 196 shares were bought by Barsz Peter Richard, worth $7,519 on Monday, April 1. Biery James R. had bought 106 shares worth $4,770 on Monday, July 1. On Monday, July 1 Fillippo Thomas A bought $6,165 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) or 137 shares. GRIESSER GERARD F bought 196 shares worth $7,519. Joyner Mildred C bought 242 shares worth $9,283. On Monday, April 1 Malloy James A bought $2,800 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) or 73 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold DNB Financial Corporation shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.39 million shares or 6.67% more from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0% or 14,741 shares. Northern Tru has 0% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 15,936 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru has 8,940 shares. Banc Funds reported 0.1% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Vanguard holds 0% or 124,182 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 7,844 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 342,968 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 38,479 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 1,299 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 5,016 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 1,259 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 10 shares. Pnc Fin Service Group Inc stated it has 5,870 shares.

Analysts await DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. DNBF’s profit will be $3.13 million for 15.14 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DNB Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.33% EPS growth.

Huber Capital Management Llc increased Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) stake by 3.09M shares to 11.48 million valued at $35.59 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 5,100 shares and now owns 79,200 shares. Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, April 10. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral”. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Tuesday, February 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity. Another trade for 17,500 shares valued at $837,900 was sold by Aliabadi Paymon.