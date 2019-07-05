DNB Financial (DNBF) EPS Estimated At $0.63; Price T Rowe Associates Boosted Electronic Arts (EA) Holding By $432.45 Million

Analysts expect DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) to report $0.63 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 34.04% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. DNBF’s profit would be $2.73 million giving it 17.82 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, DNB Financial Corporation’s analysts see 5.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 8,868 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has risen 16.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.99% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 07/05/2018 – DNB Norden III Adds Elkem, Exits Kone, Cuts SpareBank 1 SMN; 23/03/2018 – DNB ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting in DNB ASA; 29/05/2018 – DNB ASA: Trade subject to notification; 03/04/2018 – DNB Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DNB FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.61; 31/05/2018 – HANDELSBANKEN SHBa.ST SAYS DNB BANK ASA, DANSKE BANK A/S, NORDEA BANK SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB AND SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN HAVE DECIDED TO EXPLORE POSSIBLE ESTABLISHMENT OF A NORDIC KNOW…; 23/05/2018 – Assets of Dutch Investment Funds Declined 1.8% in 1Q: DNB Link; 22/04/2018 – DJ DNB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNBF); 07/05/2018 – John W Rosenthal Capital Mgmt In Exits DNB Financial; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Emerging Markets Adds MRV, Exits FirstRand

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 31.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc acquired 4.28 million shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 5.36%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 17.68M shares with $1.80B value, up from 13.40 million last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $30.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.49% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 4.66M shares traded or 21.69% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board

Among 15 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Electronic Arts had 24 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, March 7. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Monday, June 24 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was downgraded by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ems Capital LP holds 2.09% or 273,440 shares. Accuvest Advsrs reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Natl Asset reported 2,532 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company has 3.33 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 190,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Jane Street Lc has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Citizens Bankshares & owns 19,512 shares. Adirondack Trust has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 35 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited invested in 108,561 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancorp Of reported 12,144 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 4 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 31,102 shares. Mig Limited Com invested in 6.73% or 488,300 shares. Sei Investments Comm owns 210,761 shares. Meritage Gp Limited Partnership stated it has 1.35M shares or 2.91% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Only This Type of Investor Should Try to Game EA Stock – Nasdaq" on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DK, EA, OMN – Nasdaq" published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "3 Reasons to Believe in the Contrarian Case for EA Stock – Nasdaq" on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Electronic Arts (EA) Gains From Expanding Games Portfolio – Nasdaq" published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Notable Wednesday Option Activity: QCOM, VZ, EA – Nasdaq" with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased Altaba Inc stake by 3.28M shares to 8.60 million valued at $637.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) stake by 313,551 shares and now owns 554,482 shares. Glaukos Corp was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. Miele Laura had sold 1,250 shares worth $114,710 on Friday, February 1. $1.23M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR also sold $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares. Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $93,787 activity. 196 shares were bought by GRIESSER GERARD F, worth $7,519. On Monday, July 1 Biery James R. bought $4,770 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) or 106 shares. 137 shares were bought by Fillippo Thomas A, worth $6,165. 196 shares were bought by Barsz Peter Richard, worth $7,519. 73 shares valued at $2,800 were bought by Malloy James A on Monday, April 1. 212 shares were bought by MURRAY CHARLES A, worth $9,540 on Monday, July 1. $9,283 worth of stock was bought by Joyner Mildred C on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold DNB Financial Corporation shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.39 million shares or 6.67% more from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia has invested 0.34% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 38,479 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Bank Of America De has 3,865 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 116,221 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 160 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 71 shares. Moreover, Fj Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.89% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Citigroup holds 0% or 1,502 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) or 15,936 shares. Mycio Wealth Lc owns 0.02% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) for 7,500 shares. Castine Capital Management Limited Company reported 223,055 shares. Pnc Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 10 shares. 25,465 were reported by Bridgeway Capital Management.