DNB Financial (DNBF) Analysts See $0.63 EPS; Willdan Group Has 1.57 Sentiment

Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.59, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 47 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 30 trimmed and sold positions in Willdan Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 7.75 million shares, up from 7.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Willdan Group Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 25 Increased: 30 New Position: 17.

Analysts expect DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) to report $0.63 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 34.04% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. DNBF’s profit would be $2.73M giving it 17.75 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, DNB Financial Corporation’s analysts see 5.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 5,737 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has risen 16.42% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.99% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 26/04/2018 – DnB ASA 1Q Profit Benefited from Positive Developments in Norway; 18/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO: DNB MARKETS RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, KEEPS TARET OF NOK 58; 26/04/2018 – DNB CEO: SEES 1Q NORWEGIAN HOUSE PRICE INCREASES CONTINUING; 07/05/2018 – Peab Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Markets for May. 14; 11/05/2018 – Valmet Management Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Markets for May. 18; 23/05/2018 – Spectrum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Markets Today; 18/05/2018 – Valmet at Management Roadshow Hosted By DNB Markets Today; 29/05/2018 – Tieto at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Markets Today; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global Emerging Markets Adds Banco do Brasil

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 57,260 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) has risen 32.54% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 09/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments; 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q Rev $64.2M; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.36; 16/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $4.78 million for 20.38 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Willdan Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WLDN) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Willdan Announces Planned Date of August 1 for Release of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Willdan Announces Expanded Credit Facility and Completes Acquisition of Onsite Energy Corporation – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Willdan Group (WLDN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Bard Associates Inc holds 4.01% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. for 214,489 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Llc owns 300,765 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.86% invested in the company for 158,847 shares. The California-based Rbf Capital Llc has invested 0.84% in the stock. Timpani Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 38,258 shares.

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. The company has market cap of $390.11 million. It operates through four divisions: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services. It has a 48.29 P/E ratio. The Energy Efficiency Services segment offers comprehensive surveys, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

More notable recent DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DNBF, BKS, and EE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DNBF, RTEC, and SHRC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “READ NOW: Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Buyout – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $93,787 activity. MURRAY CHARLES A had bought 212 shares worth $9,540. $8,145 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) shares were bought by Joyner Mildred C. Barsz Peter Richard also bought $7,515 worth of DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) shares. Biery James R. bought $5,792 worth of stock or 151 shares. GRIESSER GERARD F had bought 196 shares worth $7,519 on Monday, April 1. $2,800 worth of stock was bought by Malloy James A on Monday, April 1. Fillippo Thomas A bought 137 shares worth $6,165.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold DNB Financial Corporation shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.39 million shares or 6.67% more from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banc Funds Llc holds 0.1% or 34,274 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset owns 160 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 14,741 shares. Northern Tru owns 15,936 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 1,259 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Gru has invested 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 14,065 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 71 shares stake. Citigroup stated it has 1,502 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 7,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 10 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Company has invested 0.02% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Dimensional Fund Advisors L P owns 38,479 shares. Vanguard Gru invested 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF).