DNB Financial Corporation (DNBF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) and Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DNB Financial Corporation
|41
|4.43
|N/A
|2.58
|17.72
|Capital City Bank Group Inc.
|24
|2.68
|N/A
|1.45
|17.76
Table 1 demonstrates DNB Financial Corporation and Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Capital City Bank Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than DNB Financial Corporation. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. DNB Financial Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DNB Financial Corporation
|0.00%
|9.7%
|0.9%
|Capital City Bank Group Inc.
|0.00%
|8.7%
|0.9%
Risk and Volatility
DNB Financial Corporation is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.84 beta. Competitively, Capital City Bank Group Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.68 beta.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 32.7% of DNB Financial Corporation shares and 39.1% of Capital City Bank Group Inc. shares. DNB Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 8.5%. Competitively, Capital City Bank Group Inc. has 16.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DNB Financial Corporation
|1.71%
|1.76%
|15.49%
|27.62%
|37.51%
|60.72%
|Capital City Bank Group Inc.
|-1%
|2.4%
|13.35%
|7.36%
|6.74%
|11.25%
For the past year DNB Financial Corporation was more bullish than Capital City Bank Group Inc.
Summary
DNB Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Capital City Bank Group Inc.
