DNB Financial Corporation (DNBF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) and Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Financial Corporation 41 4.43 N/A 2.58 17.72 Capital City Bank Group Inc. 24 2.68 N/A 1.45 17.76

Table 1 demonstrates DNB Financial Corporation and Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Capital City Bank Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than DNB Financial Corporation. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. DNB Financial Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 0.9% Capital City Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

DNB Financial Corporation is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.84 beta. Competitively, Capital City Bank Group Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.7% of DNB Financial Corporation shares and 39.1% of Capital City Bank Group Inc. shares. DNB Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 8.5%. Competitively, Capital City Bank Group Inc. has 16.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DNB Financial Corporation 1.71% 1.76% 15.49% 27.62% 37.51% 60.72% Capital City Bank Group Inc. -1% 2.4% 13.35% 7.36% 6.74% 11.25%

For the past year DNB Financial Corporation was more bullish than Capital City Bank Group Inc.

Summary

DNB Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Capital City Bank Group Inc.