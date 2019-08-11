DNB Financial Corporation (DNBF) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) Comparing side by side

Both DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Financial Corporation 41 4.46 N/A 2.58 17.72 South State Corporation 71 4.20 N/A 4.94 16.22

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. South State Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than DNB Financial Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. DNB Financial Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 0.9% South State Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.84 beta means DNB Financial Corporation’s volatility is 16.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. South State Corporation on the other hand, has 1.31 beta which makes it 31.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DNB Financial Corporation and South State Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.7% and 80.5%. Insiders held roughly 8.5% of DNB Financial Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of South State Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DNB Financial Corporation 1.71% 1.76% 15.49% 27.62% 37.51% 60.72% South State Corporation 2.92% 7.53% 7.19% 18.5% -8.33% 33.56%

For the past year DNB Financial Corporation has stronger performance than South State Corporation