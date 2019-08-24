DNB Financial Corporation (DNBF) and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DNB Financial Corporation
|41
|4.19
|N/A
|2.58
|17.72
|Old Point Financial Corporation
|22
|2.69
|N/A
|1.15
|19.58
Table 1 highlights DNB Financial Corporation and Old Point Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Old Point Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than DNB Financial Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. DNB Financial Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DNB Financial Corporation
|0.00%
|9.7%
|0.9%
|Old Point Financial Corporation
|0.00%
|4.8%
|0.5%
Volatility & Risk
DNB Financial Corporation is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.84. Competitively, Old Point Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.41 which is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both DNB Financial Corporation and Old Point Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 32.7% and 39.3% respectively. DNB Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 8.5%. Comparatively, Old Point Financial Corporation has 8.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DNB Financial Corporation
|1.71%
|1.76%
|15.49%
|27.62%
|37.51%
|60.72%
|Old Point Financial Corporation
|1.8%
|1.39%
|6.86%
|5.41%
|-21.12%
|3.53%
For the past year DNB Financial Corporation was more bullish than Old Point Financial Corporation.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors DNB Financial Corporation beats Old Point Financial Corporation.
