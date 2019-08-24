DNB Financial Corporation (DNBF) and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Financial Corporation 41 4.19 N/A 2.58 17.72 Old Point Financial Corporation 22 2.69 N/A 1.15 19.58

Table 1 highlights DNB Financial Corporation and Old Point Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Old Point Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than DNB Financial Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. DNB Financial Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 0.9% Old Point Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.8% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

DNB Financial Corporation is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.84. Competitively, Old Point Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.41 which is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DNB Financial Corporation and Old Point Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 32.7% and 39.3% respectively. DNB Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 8.5%. Comparatively, Old Point Financial Corporation has 8.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DNB Financial Corporation 1.71% 1.76% 15.49% 27.62% 37.51% 60.72% Old Point Financial Corporation 1.8% 1.39% 6.86% 5.41% -21.12% 3.53%

For the past year DNB Financial Corporation was more bullish than Old Point Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors DNB Financial Corporation beats Old Point Financial Corporation.