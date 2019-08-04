DNB Financial Corporation (DNBF) and Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Comparing side by side

DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) and Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Financial Corporation 40 4.48 N/A 2.58 17.72 Citizens Financial Group Inc. 35 2.70 N/A 3.67 10.14

Table 1 demonstrates DNB Financial Corporation and Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Citizens Financial Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DNB Financial Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. DNB Financial Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DNB Financial Corporation and Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 0.9% Citizens Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

DNB Financial Corporation is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.84 beta. Citizens Financial Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.43 beta which makes it 43.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for DNB Financial Corporation and Citizens Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Citizens Financial Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s potential upside is 18.98% and its consensus price target is $42.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DNB Financial Corporation and Citizens Financial Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.7% and 98.9%. 8.5% are DNB Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Citizens Financial Group Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DNB Financial Corporation 1.71% 1.76% 15.49% 27.62% 37.51% 60.72% Citizens Financial Group Inc. -0.96% 4.66% 3.82% 7.78% -7.01% 25.33%

For the past year DNB Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Citizens Financial Group Inc.

Summary

DNB Financial Corporation beats Citizens Financial Group Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking, savings, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services for retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans, leases, trade financing, deposits, treasury management, cash management, commercial cards, foreign exchange, interest rate risk management, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and capital markets advisory capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries focusing on middle-market companies, large corporations, and institutions. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through approximately 1,200 branches in 11 states across the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking platforms. It also maintains approximately 100 retail and commercial non-branch offices located in its banking footprint and in other states, and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.